Jeff Brazier Praises Son For Giving Friend 'Beautiful' Gift Of Jade Goody's Perfume

Jeff Brazier has praised his son Fred for making “the highest gesture he could offer” to a friend, who hadn’t invited him to her birthday party.

The 13-year-old had got his schoolfriend a bottle of his late mum Jade Goody’s perfume, only to find out he wouldn’t be getting an invitation to her do.

But rather than focus on the knock back, Brazier decided to use this moment to share his pride in his son’s ability to “share his mum” in such a generous way.

“I’m grateful that you bought such a beautiful, thoughtful, sharing present for somebody today,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

“It showed a lot of character from you, wow. Wow.”