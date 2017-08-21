Jeff Brazier has opened up about his sons’ favourite memory of their mum Jade Goody.

The dad, 38, said his sons - Freddie, 12, and Bobby, 14, - often recall a memory of their mum during a family holiday when Goody managed to put out a fire.

“Their favourite memory is sadly one that I wasn’t a part of, but irrespective it was a very wonderful, heroic memory for them,” Brazier told MailOnline.

“They were in Trinidad and Tobago and somehow she put out a fire. They recall it very fondly how mummy was very quick to react to the fact that something was on fire and that she put it out.”