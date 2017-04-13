Jeff Brazier has opened up about the “struggles” he faces as a dad to his two teenage boys.

The 37-year-old dad to Freddie, 12, and Bobby, 13, said he is constantly facing new challenges as his kids grow up.

Brazier spoke out about being a dad as part of his support for a campaign calling for boys to receive the HPV vaccination, which is currently offered to girls on the NHS.

“It’s difficult, it’s more difficult and challenging now than it has ever been,” he told OK! Online on Wednesday 12 April.