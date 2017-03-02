If you're keeping score: allegations of undisclosed contact b/t Trump affiliates & Russia



-Manafort

-Flynn

-Sessions

-Page

-Stone

-Cohen — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 2, 2017

Sessions had more than 25 conversations with foreign ambassadors last year in his role as a US senator and senior member of the Armed Services Committee. And he had two separate interactions with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, the Justice Department confirmed. It comes after National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was last month fired over a call he made to the Russian Ambassador in December during which they allegedly discussed sanctions.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Trump speaks during the swearing-in ceremony for Attorney General Jeff Sessions on 9 February.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sessions said: “I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. “It is false.” The claims are the latest in a string of similar revelations to hit the fledgling administration, still only a little over a month old. Dr Brian Klaas, fellow in comparative politics at the London School of Economics, told The Huffington Post UK: “Never has an administration been embroiled in scandal so early in modern presidential history. “To have a National Security Advisor resign in the first month and allegations of the Attorney General lying under oath in the second month is not the ‘fine-tuned machine’ that Trump boasted about.”

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi has called for Sessions to resign.

Sessions is in a particularly delicate situation as his role as Attorney General means he is overseeing a federal investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election. “Politically, this makes any internal Department of Justice investigation impossible. Sessions cannot investigate himself,” added Dr Klaas. “As a result, this will renew calls for a Special Prosecutor to investigate whether there was inappropriate or illegal contact between Trump, or Trump’s campaign surrogates, and the Russian government. “This will also renew calls for Trump to release his tax returns―as every presidential candidate has done since the Nixon scandals in the 1970s. Americans will want to see evidence that Trump himself does not have business links or major debts to Russia.” At Sessions’ confirmation hearing in January, Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota asked Sessions what he would do if there were evidence that anyone from the Trump campaign had been in touch with the Russian government during the campaign. Sessions replied he was “unaware of those activities”.

Zach Gibson via Getty Images Sessions delivers remarks at the Justice Department's 2017 African American History Month Observation.