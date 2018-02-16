Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Split After Two Years Of Marriage

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are going their separate ways just two years after getting married. The former ‘Friends’ star and actor announced their split in a joint statement, which they said had been “lovingly made”. The couple, who met on the set of the movie ‘Wanderlust’, added that they intended to continue their “cherished friendship”.

JB Lacroix via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

The full statement reads: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. ″Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Michael Tran via Getty Images

Jennifer, 49, and Justin, 46, had been together for four years before tying the knot at their Bel Air mansion in August 2015. Jennifer had previously been married to Brad Pitt for five years, but they divorced in 2005. Justin is the cousin of British documentary maker Louis Theroux, and as well as acting, he also writes, produces and directs.