When ‘The Voice’ made the jump from the BBC to ITV, we weren’t sure what they would do to shake it up and make it a bit more exciting.
We are completely ready for the newest coach on the panel to brighten up our Saturday nights, and if you’re wondering what makes her qualified for the job, then you might want to take a look at these moments she proved herself as one of her generation’s great vocalist...
-
The first time J-Hud came to the world's attention was as a contestant on 'American Idol', when she enthusiastically and confidently told the judges she was "the best they could find in America".
Honestly, though - was she wrong?
-
Unsurprisingly, Jennifer sailed through the competition and made it to live shows, where she gave a stellar performance each week.
What may come as a shock to those not familiar was that she finished not in first place, and not even second - but seventh.
-
Proving some talent is irrepressible, within three years Jennifer had gone from a seventh place talent show contestant to an Oscar-winner.
How did she do it? Watch that video - who can argue with those pipes?
-
Tackling a song like 'And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going' could be a daunting task for some, particularly when you're performing it with the artist everyone associates it with already.
And yet, when the two Jennifers took to the stage together at the BET Awards in 2007, they complemented one another perfectly.
-
The whole world was rooting for Jennifer when she made her first public appearance at the Super Bowl in 2009, just months after the murder of her mother, brother and nephew.
She totally delivered, though, and delivered one of the most stunning renditions of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' the Super Bowl has ever seen.
-
At the Kennedy Center Honors in 2010, Jennifer performed 'I'm Here' from the musical 'The Color Purple' in front of Oprah Winfrey, who co-starred in the original film.
Years later, Jennifer appeared in a reboot of the musical on Broadway.
-
One day after the death of Whitney Houston in 2012, the Grammy Awards were held.
A last-minute tribute to the multiple-winner was prepared, with Jennifer tackling her most memorable song, 'I Will Always Love You', arguably Whitney's best vocal effort.
-
Three years after singing the National Anthem, Jennifer performed at the Super Bowl once again, this time with the chorus from Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a shooting had taken place months earlier.
-
Jennifer's huge vocals are often associated with emotional ballads and powerful showtunes, so when she appeared at Fashion Rocks in 2014, it was refreshing to see her trying something a bit more fun and uplifting. And she still slayed.
-
Let's be honest, James Corden is often guilty of overshadowing his guests in 'Carpool Karaoke'... but with J-Hud, how could he compete?
She even floored us with her vocals at the drive through, for crying out loud.
-
Jennifer was one of several artists who honoured Prince at the BET Awards, but she arguably had the biggest job on her hands, singing 'Purple Rain'.
And she nailed it.
-
Talk about giving a song your absolute all. A brilliant note to end on, it's been more than a decade since Jennifer came to our attention, and she's still delivering every. Single. Time.