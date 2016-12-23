Jennifer Lawrence And Chris Pratt Interview Cut Short After 'Awkward' Sex Question

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are both known for their candid style when being interviewed, but it seems even they have their limits.

An interview with the two ‘Passengers’ stars on an Australian radio station was cut short this week, after the host quizzed them both about their sex lives during a phone interview.

Specifically, they were asked by KIIS-FM presenter Sophie Monk about the “most adventurous place” they’d ever had sex, with Chris quickly divulging that he’d done the deed on a plane, joking that he’d “hung from the ceiling” in order to get the angle right.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt

Jennifer seemed more reluctant to answer, though, instead saying: “I like being safe... That’s what really turns me on.”

When Sophie’s co-host commented that she’d made things “awkward”, a publicist quickly took over and told them that the interview was over, and when the presenters asked if they could get them to say goodbye “for the edit”, they were informed the two were “already gone”.

Oh dear.

Listen to the full conversation below, with the sex talk beginning at around the 13:20 mark…

Jennifer recently landed herself in hot water during one TV interview on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, when she faced a backlash for nonchalantly sharing a story about “scratching her butt” on sacred stones in Hawaii.

The Oscar-winner was later forced to issue a statement, insisting: “I really thought that I was being self deprecating about the fact that I was ‘the curse’, but I understand the way it was perceived was not funny and I apologise if I offended anyone.”

Jennifer Lawrence's Goofiest Pictures

Jennifer Lawrence's Goofiest Pictures 1 of 23 Screen Actors Guild Awards Share this slide: Getty Images