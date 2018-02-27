However, Jennifer has now set the record straight in an interview on Marc Maron’s podcast, ‘WTF’ .

Last year, the Oscar-winning actress’s name wound up being on some people’s lips, shortly after Chris and Anna announced their divorce , devastating fans .

Jennifer Lawrence has poured cold water on speculation that she was intimate with ‘Passengers’ co-star Chris Pratt , leading to his divorce from wife Anna Faris .

When asked for the weirdest rumour she’d ever read about herself, she stated: “I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on ‘Passengers’. That’s a good one…”

Explaining the difference in timeline between shooting ‘Passengers’ and the announcement of Chris Pratt’s divorce, she added: “I mean, they got a divorce like two years later and everybody [after the news broke] was like, ‘Jennifer Lawrence!’

“And I was like, ‘What the...what? I’m in Montreal two years later.’”

Despite A-list bookings for both of its lead roles, ‘Passengers’ was panned by critics, with many cinemagoers comparing the rapport between the two central characters to an abusive relationship.

Following the backlash, Jennifer admitted she was “disappointed in herself” for not spotting the abusive tropes, claiming: “I thought the script was beautiful — it was this tainted, complicated love story.”

However, she did also defend ‘Passengers’, insisting: “It definitely wasn’t a failure. I’m not embarrassed by it by any means. There was just stuff that I wished I’d looked into deeper before jumping on.”

Jennifer is currently starring as the lead in ‘Red Sparrow’, playing a Russian spy who falls for a CIA agent and winds up toying with the idea of becoming a double-agent.