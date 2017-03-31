Jennifer Lawrence Stars In Dior's Fabulous All-Female Feminist Spring 2017 Campaign

There are many reasons why we love Jennifer Lawrence, but her latest campaign with Dior oozes ‘Girl Power’ with ease, and now we love her a little more.

It’s the actress’s first campaign with the brand’s first female artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, and feminism is at the heart of it.

Wearing the ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ t-shirt that Grazia Chiuri introduced last autumn - with proceeds going to Rihanna’s non-profit Clara Lionel Foundation - Lawrence looks amazing.

Photographed by Brigitte Lacombe as part of Dior’s #TheWomenBehindTheLens project, the spring 2017 campaign is all in classic black and white.

The actress has worked with Dior since 2012, but we have to admit this is our favourite campaign of hers to date.