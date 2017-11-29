All Sections
    Jennifer Lawrence Says 'Being An A*****e' Is Her 'Only Defence' From Over-Eager Fans

    Take a note - Jennifer Lawrence does not want a selfie with you.

    29/11/2017 12:35 GMT

    Jennifer Lawrence has admitted she can be an “asshole” to fans, as a way of discouraging them from asking her for an autograph or a selfie.

    The Oscar-winning actress made the admission during an interview with Adam Sandler for Variety, during which they discussed how they cope with being recognised in public.

    Adam claimed that, as a comedian, fans often feel comfortable “pulling up a chair” if they spot him in public, with Jennifer admitting it’s not something she’s comfortable with.

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    ﻿Jennifer Lawrence

    When Adam commented that as an “approachable” celebrity the ‘mother!’ star must experience similar treatment, she confessed: “Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude.”

    She continued: “I turn into a huge asshole… and that’s kind of my only way of defending myself. Just being… an asshole. Seeing someone walking towards my table and just… *wags finger*.

    “Or ‘can I have a selfie’, and I’m like, ‘no!’. That’s, like, my only defence.”

    Variety
    This is not the face of a woman who wants a selfie

    Jennifer also claimed that sometimes she uses the excuse that it’s “her day off”, joking: “If it’s Sunday, I’m like, ‘it’s Sunday, I’m not working today’.”

    But while Jennifer isn’t always thrilled to spend time with her fans on her own time, in the past she’s admitted to being quite a fangirl at times herself.

    Previously recalling having spotted ‘Star Wars’ director J.J. Abrams with Harrison Ford at an event, she revealed: “I never assume anyone knows who I am, but when I spotted Harrison Ford and J.J. Abrams I was like, ‘It’ll be fine, we’re all co-workers, right?’

    “So I went up to them and started dancing like an idiot and the whole table just went quiet and stared at me.

    “I realised while I was dancing that they had absolutely no idea who I was so I just turned around and walked back… dying of embarrassment.”

