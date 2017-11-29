Jennifer Lawrence Says 'Being An A*****e' Is Her 'Only Defence' From Over-Eager Fans

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted she can be an “asshole” to fans, as a way of discouraging them from asking her for an autograph or a selfie.

The Oscar-winning actress made the admission during an interview with Adam Sandler for Variety, during which they discussed how they cope with being recognised in public.

Adam claimed that, as a comedian, fans often feel comfortable “pulling up a chair” if they spot him in public, with Jennifer admitting it’s not something she’s comfortable with.