Jennifer Lawrence Recounts 'Degrading And Humiliating' Naked Casting Where Film Boss Ordered Her To Slim Down

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed how she felt “degraded and humiliated” after a film producer forced her to take part in a nude line-up to “inspire” her to lose weight.

The ‘Hunger Games’ actress recalled how she was pressured into losing a stone in just two weeks for a film role at the start of her career, and was made to stand alongside other naked women who were thinner than make her assess her body.

Jennifer spoke out about the experience as women in Hollywood continue to come forward with their accounts of sexual harassment and abuse, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.