    27/07/2017 16:04 BST

    Jennifer Lopez Launches A Killer Shoe Collection With Giuseppe Zanotti

    All killer, no filler 👠

    Jennifer Lopez has collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti for their second capsule shoe collection and it’s hot. 

    Featuring booties, thigh-high boots and strappy heels, the autumn/winter 2017 range exudes touches of J-Lo’s own personal style. 

    With suede shoes in black, rich burgundy and dark grey - along with crystal embellishment - they’re seriously glamourous. 

    Giuseppe Zanotti For Jennifer Lopez

    From ‘Hanlee’ and ‘Puchi’ to ‘Harlee’, each style boasts a name of one of Jennifer’s favourite roles from her performances in TV and film.

    The entire collection is available online and in stores now

    You can view the entire collection here: 

    • Gertie
      Giuseppe Zanotti For Jennifer Lopez
    • Gertie
      Giuseppe Zanotti For Jennifer Lopez
    • Harlee
      Giuseppe Zanotti For Jennifer Lopez
    • Harlee
      Giuseppe Zanotti For Jennifer Lopez
    • Marisa
      Giuseppe Zanotti For Jennifer Lopez
    • Puchi
      Giuseppe Zanotti For Jennifer Lopez
    • Puchi
      Giuseppe Zanotti For Jennifer Lopez

