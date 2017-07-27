Jennifer Lopez has collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti for their second capsule shoe collection and it’s hot.
Featuring booties, thigh-high boots and strappy heels, the autumn/winter 2017 range exudes touches of J-Lo’s own personal style.
With suede shoes in black, rich burgundy and dark grey - along with crystal embellishment - they’re seriously glamourous.
From ‘Hanlee’ and ‘Puchi’ to ‘Harlee’, each style boasts a name of one of Jennifer’s favourite roles from her performances in TV and film.
The entire collection is available online and in stores now.
You can view the entire collection here:
