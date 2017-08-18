Jennifer Metcalfe said she “enjoyed” labour and opened up about the fact her son was born with a knot in his umbilical cord.

The 34-year-old ‘Hollyoaks’ actress said her son - Daye Colmic Lake - “defied the odds” despite being born with the knot.

“It was quite a tight knot,” she told Christine Bleakley on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’ on Thursday 17 August. “They said it happens in about one in a hundred babies and it doesn’t [always] end very nice, it can end in stillbirth.”