Jennifer Metcalfe has captured how her boyfriend Greg Lake is settling into life as a new dad, and it’s a little more complicated than he’d imagined.

The 34-year-old ‘Hollyoaks’ actress, who gave birth to her first child - Daye Colmic Lake - on 20 June, joked that her partner is struggling to multitask.

She shared a photo of Lake feeding their seven-week-old son, while being fed by a friend himself.