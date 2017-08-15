All Sections
    15/08/2017 09:59 BST

    Jennifer Metcalfe Says Boyfriend Greg Lake Can't Multitask With Baby Daye, And This Photo Proves It

    'Mum’s night off.' 🙌

    Jennifer Metcalfe has captured how her boyfriend Greg Lake is settling into life as a new dad, and it’s a little more complicated than he’d imagined.

    The 34-year-old ‘Hollyoaks’ actress, who gave birth to her first child - Daye Colmic Lake - on 20 June, joked that her partner is struggling to multitask. 

    She shared a photo of Lake feeding their seven-week-old son, while being fed by a friend himself.

    A post shared by Jen Metcalfe (@missjenjomet) on

    “Greg Lake cannot multitask yet so when my friends visit they feed him while he feeds Daye and I feed myself,” Metcalfe captioned the photo on Monday 14 June.

    One person commented: “This is brilliant” and another wrote: “It takes a village”.

    Metcalfe posted a similar photo on 10 August showing a different friend feeding Lake while he held baby Daye.

    “Mum’s night off,” Metcalfe captioned the shot. 

    A post shared by Jen Metcalfe (@missjenjomet) on

    Metcalfe revealed she made up the name Daye for her son, and his middle name is an amalgamation of her and Lake’s dads’ names. Lake’s dad is called Mick and Metcalfe’s dad is called Colin.

    “Greg quite likes having the dads’ names carry on and I’m not a fan of more than one middle name,” Metcalfe told OK! Magazine.

    “I wanted something original.” 

    A post shared by Jen Metcalfe (@missjenjomet) on

