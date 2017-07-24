Jennifer Metcalfe has shared an “unfiltered” photo of her post-baby body and reflected on why she loves how her body has changed.

The 34-year-old ‘Hollyoaks’ actress, who gave birth to her first child with her partner Greg Lake in June 2017, encouraged other mums to embrace how their bodies have adapted to accomodate new life.

“Four weeks after my boy vacated his apartment, this is what I’m left with and it really isn’t that bad,” the new mum wrote on Instagram on Sunday 23 July.

“I know a lot of women feel anxious about what their postpartum body will look like, but for me, this was the least of my worries.”