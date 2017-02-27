‘Hollyoaks’ actress Jennifer Metcalfe is said to be expecting her first child with her boyfriend Greg Lake.

A source confirmed the news, telling The Sun: “Jen and Greg are delighted. They have told their friends and family, who are chuffed too.

“Obviously after the ­difficult time filming pregnancy scenes on Hollyoaks this is a breath of fresh air for Jen. It’s going to be an exciting rest of the year for her.”

The couple, who have been together four years, have not yet confirmed the news.