All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    27/02/2017 09:49 GMT

    'Hollyoaks' Actress Jennifer Metcalfe 'Expecting First Child' With Boyfriend Greg Lake

    'It’s going to be an exciting rest of the year.'

    Hollyoaks’ actress Jennifer Metcalfe is said to be expecting her first child with her boyfriend Greg Lake. 

    A source confirmed the news, telling The Sun: “Jen and Greg are delighted. They have told their friends and family, who are chuffed too.

    “Obviously after the ­difficult time filming pregnancy scenes on Hollyoaks this is a breath of fresh air for Jen. It’s going to be an exciting rest of the year for her.”

    The couple, who have been together four years, have not yet confirmed the news.  

    Looking forward to the next couple weeks with my favourite face 👫❤️🐣 @greglake_

    A post shared by Jen Metcalfe (@missjenjomet) on

    Lake, 32, has previously revealed he’d ideally like to have two children with Metcalfe, 33.

    Speaking to OK! magazine in April 2016, he said: “I think I’d like to have two kids. A boy and girl would be nice.

    “I’ve got two nephews and I love spending time with them.”

    Metcalfe’s character, Mercedes, experienced a stillbirth on the show in October 2016. Speaking of the experience, she told Build Series London: “You work with charities and they help you as much as they can to make it real, but half of it, you are second guessing.

    “The writer who wrote my stillbirth storyline had been through a similar experience herself, so I read all five episodes together, sat on my couch. 

    “I hadn’t cried in two years, and cut to two hours later, I’m a blubbing mess.”

    Also on HuffPost
    Pregnant Celebrities 2017
    MORE:PregnancyhollyoaksCelebrity Childrenjennifer metcalfe

    Conversations