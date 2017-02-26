The comedian has ruled out resurrecting characters Edina and Patsy for another series of the BBC sitcom because people are now too easily offended.

Jennifer Saunders has claimed political correctness has put paid to there being any more ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ .

Speaking to the Press Association (via The Mirror), she said: “People are so politically correct now; we couldn’t get away with anything. You can’t even get away to be a politically incorrect character, because that is seen as being politically incorrect [sic].

“Everyone’s down on everyone for everything.”

Her co-star Joanna Lumley seemed to agree, adding it was best to “leave it where it is”.

“The world’s a bit funny now, it’s gone a bit strange, it’s a bit harder to parody,” Jennifer continued.

“Because so much of the world right now is so grim, and hard and fearful, and people so take affront at everything.”