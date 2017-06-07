The pair launched individual attacks on the US president at the glitzy bash, with the former ‘Vicar Of Dibley’ star branding him a “weird tangerine cockhead of a man”.

Jennifer, who hosted the awards ceremony at London’s Berkley Square Gardens, had been warning winners to keep their acceptance speeches short when she made a quip about Trump.

David M Benett via Getty Images Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders laid into Donald Trump at the Glamour Awards

“Keep it beautiful and succinct,” she said. “I think there’s a word for the moment you run out words and go a bit gaga - it might be the only good thing to have been given to us by that great porky steamer from across the Atlantic.”

Referencing the term he used on Twitter last week that left many people scratching their heads, she continued: “It is of course the word ‘covfefe’.”

Taking to the stage to present the gong for Best Columnist to Caitlin Moran, Jennifer’s comedy partner Dawn also laid into Trump.

“You say ‘covfefe’, I say weird tangerine cockhead of a president… let’s call the whole thing off,” she said.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Amy Poehler also quipped about the US president in her acceptance speech

The pair were not the only ones mocking Trump at the ceremony though, as Amy Poehler also took aim at him during her acceptance speech for the Glamour Inspiration award.

“In the US this year… is all about undeserved wins, so I’m the most glamorous, the most beautiful,” she joked.

Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2017 - All the winners

Comedy Actress: Sharon Horgan

UK TV Actress: Vanessa Kirby

Accessories Designer: Tabitha Simmons

Columnist: Caitlin Moran

Trailblazer: Jennifer Hudson

YouTubers: Pixiwoo

Filmmaker: Sharon Maguire

Sportswoman: Nicola Adams

TV Personality: Emma Willis

Music Act: Little Mix

Next Breakthrough: Dua Lipa

Shiseido Group Theatre Actress: Billie Piper

Entrepreneur: Jourdan Dunn

Writer: Anna Kendrick

Editor’s Award: Winnie Harlow

Icons: Bananarama

Designer: Maria Grazia Chiuri

Man Of The Year: James Corden

Film Actress: Nicole Kidman