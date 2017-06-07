Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French had a few choice words to say about Donald Trump at Tuesday (6 June) night’s Glamour Awards.
The pair launched individual attacks on the US president at the glitzy bash, with the former ‘Vicar Of Dibley’ star branding him a “weird tangerine cockhead of a man”.
Jennifer, who hosted the awards ceremony at London’s Berkley Square Gardens, had been warning winners to keep their acceptance speeches short when she made a quip about Trump.
“Keep it beautiful and succinct,” she said. “I think there’s a word for the moment you run out words and go a bit gaga - it might be the only good thing to have been given to us by that great porky steamer from across the Atlantic.”
Referencing the term he used on Twitter last week that left many people scratching their heads, she continued: “It is of course the word ‘covfefe’.”
Taking to the stage to present the gong for Best Columnist to Caitlin Moran, Jennifer’s comedy partner Dawn also laid into Trump.
“You say ‘covfefe’, I say weird tangerine cockhead of a president… let’s call the whole thing off,” she said.
The pair were not the only ones mocking Trump at the ceremony though, as Amy Poehler also took aim at him during her acceptance speech for the Glamour Inspiration award.
“In the US this year… is all about undeserved wins, so I’m the most glamorous, the most beautiful,” she joked.
Take a look at all the pics from the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in the gallery below...
Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2017 - All the winners
Comedy Actress: Sharon Horgan
UK TV Actress: Vanessa Kirby
Accessories Designer: Tabitha Simmons
Columnist: Caitlin Moran
Trailblazer: Jennifer Hudson
YouTubers: Pixiwoo
Filmmaker: Sharon Maguire
Sportswoman: Nicola Adams
TV Personality: Emma Willis
Music Act: Little Mix
Next Breakthrough: Dua Lipa
Shiseido Group Theatre Actress: Billie Piper
Entrepreneur: Jourdan Dunn
Writer: Anna Kendrick
Editor’s Award: Winnie Harlow
Icons: Bananarama
Designer: Maria Grazia Chiuri
Man Of The Year: James Corden
Film Actress: Nicole Kidman
Glamour Inspiration: Amy Poehler