Jeremy Hunt has been accused of “hiding” from scrutiny as the NHS battles to recover from the cyber attack which crippled crucial systems on Friday.
The health secretary has yet to issue a public statement on the attack which hit 60 trusts across the UK.
Hunt was seen making his way past reporters as he left his home in London on Monday, saying only “Excuse me” when asked why he hadn’t taken action last year when warned about threats to NHS systems.
Jeremy Hunt has been accused of “hiding” from scrutiny as the NHS battles to recover from the cyber attack which crippled crucial systems on Friday.
The health secretary has yet to issue a public statement on the attack which hit 60 trusts across the UK.
Hunt was seen making his way past reporters as he left his home in London on Monday, saying only “Excuse me” when asked why he hadn’t taken action last year when warned about threats to NHS systems.
“He should come and speak to the delegates and explain the Government’s policies! The Government have spent years treating the NHS and its staff like dirt.”
Earlier, Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth told ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’: “I’ve got no idea. You’re more likely to see Shergar than to see Jeremy Hunt at the moment, aren’t you?
“I’ve not tried to get in touch with him, maybe I should. I will get in touch with him and ask him where he is.”
Fears were raised on Monday over a possible second wave of cyber crime as a fix for Friday’s attack could be undone by hackers.
The Conservative party has been contacted for comment.