Jeremy Hunt has been accused of “hiding” from scrutiny as the NHS battles to recover from the cyber attack which crippled crucial systems on Friday.

The health secretary has yet to issue a public statement on the attack which hit 60 trusts across the UK.

Hunt was seen making his way past reporters as he left his home in London on Monday, saying only “Excuse me” when asked why he hadn’t taken action last year when warned about threats to NHS systems.