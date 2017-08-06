Jeremy Clarkson has been rushed to hospital suffering from pneumonia.

The former ‘Top Gear’ presenter fell ill during a family holiday in Spain, and told fans they “won’t be hearing much from him for a few weeks”.

PA Wire/PA Images

He also shared a picture of himself hooked up to a drip and wearing a hospital wristband.

He captioned it: “Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday.”

In a message to his friend Jemima Goldsmith on Twitter said he was “in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes, in a hospital”.

I could send you one but it's of me in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes, in a hospital. Better? — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 4, 2017

A source close to the star also described his health scare as “serious”, telling The Sun: “Jeremy has never been too concerned with clean living but this has knocked him for six.

