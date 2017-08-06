Jeremy Clarkson has been rushed to hospital suffering from pneumonia.
The former ‘Top Gear’ presenter fell ill during a family holiday in Spain, and told fans they “won’t be hearing much from him for a few weeks”.
A spokesperson for his Amazon Prime show ‘The Grand Tour’ told The Sun: “Jeremy Clarkson was admitted to hospital on Friday morning during a family holiday in Spain, and is being treated for pneumonia.”
Jeremy also told The Mirror: “Put it this way. You won’t be hearing much from me for a few weeks.”
He also shared a picture of himself hooked up to a drip and wearing a hospital wristband.
He captioned it: “Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday.”
In a message to his friend Jemima Goldsmith on Twitter said he was “in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes, in a hospital”.
A source close to the star also described his health scare as “serious”, telling The Sun: “Jeremy has never been too concerned with clean living but this has knocked him for six.
“He’s told friends not to expect to hear too much from him over the next few weeks which is very unlike him, and obviously his family are concerned.
“Inevitably, people close to him are saying it’s time to think about the way he looks after himself – cutting back on the booze and fags – but he’s never been one to take that sort of guidance on board.