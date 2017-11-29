It seems that Donald Trump has been having quite the influence on Jeremy Clarkson, judging by the makeover he’s just undergone. The TV presenter unveiled a - let’s be honest - terrifying new look ahead of the second series of ‘The Grand Tour’ returning to Amazon Prime. Readers of a nervous disposition, we suggest you look away now…

Amazon Prime Jeremy Clarkson (yes, really).

We did warn you. Thankfully Jezza’s new look - orange tan, dodgy wig and whiter-than-white teeth - is all part of a plan for the show to become more American. Except, not really. In a trailer for the new series (above), Jeremy, together with his co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May, are seen sat in the show’s production office discussing ways to be less British. “The problem is we don’t look American,” Jeremy tells his co-hosts. “Terrible teeth, lacklustre hair, poor wardrobe, big gut.” Cue all three entering hair and make-up for an image overhaul. What japes.

Matt Jelonek via Getty Images Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May

In a previous trailer for the new series, the trio refer to their former show, ‘Top Gear’, which they admit is too difficult to watch. Jeremy says: “When somebody has a baby adopted, they don’t go and peer through the windows of the house,. And that’s what it feels like for me. And I don’t particularly want to see what its new parents are doing with it. “That’s what it feels like to me. It would be difficult to watch it, because it was so much a part of my life for 20 years.” The Grand Tour returns exclusively to Amazon Prime Video on December 8.