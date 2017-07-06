A close ally of Jeremy Corbyn has told Labour MPs they deserve to face deselection if they do not have the support of party members.

Chris Williamson, who has been appointed to the shadow frontbench, said many MPs were guilty of “failing to understand what is really going on out there in society” and should not be surprised if they are replaced.

It is the second time this week Derby North MP risked deepening splits in the Parliamentary Labour Party by arguing in favour of mandatory reselection.

His latest comments came after HufPost UK reported Corbyn could back radical plans to make it easier for party members to deselect sitting Labour MPs.

The move came as grassroots group Momentum took control of yet another local Labour party, warning sitting MP Luciana Berger that she “needs to get on board quite quickly” after her previous criticism of the leader.

And new party chair Ian Lavery also told HuffPost UK last week that he wanted “different ways and means” of selecting MPs. And in a warning to those on the right, suggested the party was now “too broad a church”.