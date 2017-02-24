All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    24/02/2017 12:04 GMT

    Jeremy Corbyn Asked If He Has 'Looked In The Mirror' And Accepted Blame For Copeland Defeat

    ‘Could the problem actually be me?’

    Jeremy Corbyn has dismissed any suggestion that he is to blame for Labour’s historic by-election loss in Copeland.

    The Labour leader was asked this morning by Chris Ship from ITV News whether he had “looked the mirror and asked yourself this question, ‘could the problem actually be me?’.”

    Corbyn replied simply: “No. Thank you for your question.”

    Copeland has been held by Labour since it was formed in 1983 but Conservative Trudy Harrison snatched it by 2,147 votes in a historic victory. 

    It is the first time a governing party has taken a seat from the opposition for decade. Harrison polled 13,748 votes to 11,601 for Labour’s Gillian Troughton.

    Asked by the BBC earlier in the day whether he would fall on his sword following the defeat, Corbyn said: “No - I was elected to lead this party, I’m proud to lead this party.

    “Copeland is obviously very disappointing. I hoped we’d have won the election there and we didn’t.”

    Related...

    MORE:jeremy corbynInternational NewsLabour Leader

    Conversations