Jeremy Corbyn Attacks Theresa May For 'Relentless' Police Cuts

Jeremy Corbyn has accused Theresa May of cutting police funding and trying to ensure “public safety on the cheap”.

Speaking at prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, the Labour leader criticised the government for cutting 21,000 police officers.

“Too many people don’t feel safe, and too many people aren’t safe - we’ve just seen the highest rise in recorded crime for a quarter of a century,” he said.

“After seven years of cuts, will the prime minister today admit that her government’s relentless cuts to police, probation services and social services have left us less safe? The reality is you can’t have public safety on the cheap.”

But May claimed crime was now at “record low levels” and said the government can “only pay for our public services if you have a strong economy”.