Jeremy Corbyn has won an apology and payout from a Tory MP who tweeted the Labour leader had “sold secrets to Communist spies”. Ben Bradley tweeted “Corbyn sold British secrets to communist spies” on Monday but then deleted it after he was threatened with legal action. It came amid headlines alleging Corbyn had met a Czech spy in his early days an MP in the late 1980s, over which the Labour leader became embroiled in a fierce fight with the Tories and the right-wing press.

Sue him, @jeremycorbyn. This straight out libel is indefensible in a court of law, and an example has to be made. pic.twitter.com/E3NDJbkpDF — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) February 19, 2018

On Saturday, it was announced Bradley had agreed to pay Corbyn’s legal costs and “an undisclosed substantial sum” to charity for the tweet. Labour said Bradley, who is also Tory Party vice chair, was due to tweet: “I fully accept my statement was wholly untrue and false. “I accept that I caused distress and upset to Jeremy Corbyn by my untrue and false allegations, suggesting he betrayed his country by collaborating with foreign spies. “I am very sorry for publishing this untrue and false statement and I have no hesitation in offering my unreserved and unconditional apology to Jeremy Corbyn for the distress I have caused him.”

Parliament UK Ben Bradley

The money will go to a homelessness charity and a foodbank in Bradley’s Mansfield constituency, Labour said. A spokesman for Corbyn added: “We are pleased Ben Bradley has admitted what he said was entirely untrue and apologised, and that charities in Mansfield will benefit. “Following the botched smear campaign against Jeremy, this case shows we are not going to let dangerous lies go unchallenged.” As this article went live, Bradley had not tweeted the apology. Jan Sarkocy, a former Czech spy, has claimed the Labour leader was on his payroll during the Cold War.

PA Wire/PA Images A spokesman for Corbyn said: 'We are pleased Ben Bradley has admitted what he said was entirely untrue and apologised'