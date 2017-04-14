Jeremy Corbyn Blamed As Middlesbrough By-Election Sees Tories Take Labour Seat

A Labour MP has blamed Jeremy Corbyn and “the far Left” for the party’s loss of a council by-election to the Tories in its north east heartland. Tom Blenkinsop, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, hit out after the Conservatives took the seat of Coulby Newham in Middlesbrough for the first time in nearly 18 years. The result saw Jacob Young take 38% of the vote (an increase in 8.3% since 2015) ahead of Labour candidate Annalise Higgins, who received 35.5%, in a drop of 8.2%.

Independent candidate Mike Allen received 24.1% of the vote and Green candidate Emma Alberti 2.4%. The by-election was triggered when councillor John Cole – known as Geoff Cole – the chair of Middlesbrough Council’s planning committee and representative for the Coulby Newham ward stepped down in February. Labour party member Cole was first elected in 1999. Embattled Corbyn was cited by many as the reason for Labour losing the seat. The Labour leader himself has said his party’s progress should be measured by local council by election results, and not just the national opinion polls.

In May 2015, #CoulbyNewham elected a Labour MP,with a larger maj, 3 labour Cllrs and a labour Mayor.

What has changed since? — Tom Blenkinsop (@TomBlenkinsop) April 14, 2017

So sorry for @UKLabour candidate Annalise Higgins @anna1ise

in #CoulbyNewham.



Let down by the far left. As ever. Time for new leadership. — Tom Blenkinsop (@TomBlenkinsop) April 13, 2017

Blenkinsop told Huffington Post UK: “On the door I heard from voters I have canvassed over 15-20 years telling me Corbyn was the main issue as to why they were not voting Labour. “We had an excellent local candidate who deserved better as she worked exceptionally hard. We had very many activists out, but many local ‘Corbynites’ never lifted a finger.” Blenkinsop, who was elected in May 2015, added: “It’s not rocket science really. In fact it’s obvious to most people, except the devout believers of the Corbyn cult.”

The local Labour party has been rocked by in-fighting for some time. Sue Jeffrey, the party’s candidate for Teesside mayor this May, took over as neighbouring Redcar and Cleveland Council leader in 2015. Jeffrey has been backed by Corbyn but she was not present when he staged a rally in the region last month, citing ‘a long standing prior engagement’. Leftwing blog Skwawkbox - which party insiders claim has links to the Labour leadership - claimed that Blenkinsop was himself to blame for the defeat. But some on Twitter ridiculed its suggestion that the party should not be trying to hold on to middle class wards like Coulby Newham.

Blenkinsop was scathing too.

@MPMediaTeam @UKLabour @anna1ise I hear the death rattle of the hard left. Ta ta. — Tom Blenkinsop (@TomBlenkinsop) April 14, 2017

And one local Labour candidate said she too had encountered opposition to Corbyn on the doorstep.

@TomBlenkinsop @UKLabour @anna1ise I'm standing in this year's local govt elections in Co Durham. All I get on the door is how much people hate Corbyn. This is our HEARTLAND. — Maura McKeon (@maurapoppins) April 13, 2017

@RossFootball @whatsinitforme @TomBlenkinsop @UKLabour @anna1ise It's worse with working class voters! Luckily we have a great Labour council in Co Durham so have support for local candidates. — Maura McKeon (@maurapoppins) April 13, 2017

@RossFootball @whatsinitforme @TomBlenkinsop @UKLabour @anna1ise If I had a pound for every time I had to say 'but Corbyn's not standing in Coxhoe' I'd be on holiday in Italy right now. It's so frustrating — Maura McKeon (@maurapoppins) April 13, 2017