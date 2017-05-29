Jeremy Corbyn survived - and even at times thrived - when coming under scrutiny from Jeremy Paxman, with many arguing the broadcaster’s abrasive style felt tone deaf and dated.

The Labour leader, as expected, was given a tough time by the former Newsnight host when facing the journalist in the Sky News and Channel 4 head-to-head leader interviews.

But observers felt Paxman’s confrontational style was too much, and meant he failed to quiz Corbyn properly.

In particular, Paxman zeroed in on long-held Corbyn beliefs that are not in Labour’s election manifesto, which was supposed to expose him as weak but in reality made the party leader look reasonable.