Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Jeremy Corbyn has said he would like to place a legal limit on the amount of money people can earn.

The Labour leader said this morning that would be a fair way to tackle the level of inequality in the country.

“We have the worst levels of income disparity of most of the OECD countries, in this country, it is getting worse,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“If we want to live in a more egalitarian society and fund our public services we can not go on creating worse levels of inequality.”

He said: “I would like there to be some sort of high earnings cap - quite honestly.”

Corbyn said he was not “wedded to a figure” of what the cap would be but wanted it to be looked into.

“I would like to see a maximum earnings limit, quite honestly, because I think that would be a fairer thing to do,” he said.

Asked by Sky News if the cap should be set at his £138,000 salary, Corbyn said it should be “somewhat higher than that”.

“Why would someone need to earn more than £50m a year?” he added.

Corbyn, an Arsenal fan, added he thought the “salaries paid to footballer are simply ridiculous”.

“Arsène Wenger is a man who is an accountant at heart. And I think he would probably like it very much indeed. He would probably like there to be maximum wage cap on the premier league,” the Labour leader added.

Following Corbyn’s suggestion of a maximum wage, Labour MP John Mann said it should be applied to the party.

Time for a wages cap inside the Parliamentary Labour Party and the trade unions. Jeremy has the chance to demonstrate his commitment. — John Mann (@JohnMannMP) January 10, 2017

a PLP salary cap of 100,000 would be an appropriate next stage for Jeremy's wages cap. Walk the walk etc. A vote winner, me thinks. — John Mann (@JohnMannMP) January 10, 2017

The Labour leader’s comments came ahead of his first major speech of the year in which he is due to declare “Britain can be better off after Brexit”.

However he appeared to backtrack on suggestions he was prepared to abandon his commitment to EU freedom of movement rules.

In his speech, Corbyn is due to say Labour is “not wedded to freedom of movement for EU citizens as a point of principle” and that there must be “fair rules and reasonably managed migration”.

However speaking to Today, he said Labour was “not saying anyone couldn’t come here”. And he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain there was “not a sea change” in his view.

Corbyn has argued that dealing with the exploitation of migrant workers by British companies would have the effect of reducing immigration even if there was no deliberate government policy of bringing the numbers down.