    Jeremy Corbyn Christmas Jumper: British Brand 'Not Just' Want You To Have A Very 'Jerry Christmas'

    😹

    07/11/2017 11:46 GMT

    If Santa Claus just isn’t current enough for you, you can now get your hands on a Christmas jumper featuring another well-known silver-bearded figure - Jeremy Corbyn.

    The unisex ‘Jerry Christmas’ jumper from Not Just , was designed and manufactured in the UK, comes in sizes small, medium, large and extra large and is cheerfully priced at £35.

    There are only 250 of these limited edition pieces - called ‘Corbs’.

    NotJust
    NotJust
    Not Just
    NotJust

    As for any more ‘topical designs to tickle your friends,’ keep your eyes peeled.

    The British fashion brand has hinted at two more upcoming designs launching soon, but you’ll have to subscribe to be the first to know.

