The leader of one of Britain’s biggest unions has urged Jeremy Corbyn to take responsibility for Labour’s “disastrous” performance in the Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent byelections.

David Prentis, the head of Unison, said despite Labour’s success in holding one of the two seats, the result should “never have been in doubt”.

Corbyn has since ruled out quitting after last night’s performances. He told the BBC he was “proud” to lead the party and congratulated Labour’s new MP Gareth Snell.

Prentis said afterwards that while Corbyn was not wholly to blame, the Labour leader needed to show he knew how to turn the party’s fortunes around.