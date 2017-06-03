Jeremy Corbyn Could See Late Surge In Support From Ex-UKIP Voters, HuffPost UK-Edelman Focus Group Finds

Jeremy Corbyn could enjoy a late surge in support from ex-UKIP voters, the latest HuffPost UK-Edelman general election focus group has found.

Former supporters of Nigel Farage in Folkestone, Kent, said they felt ‘let down’ by his decision to stand down immediately after the EU referendum and none of them plan to back UKIP at the polling station next week.

In a surprising shift, half of one group said they would now consider voting Labour, describing Corbyn as ‘down to earth’, but many were still concerned by his failure to sing the national anthem at a Battle of Britain memorial service in 2015.

Sue, a healthcare worker and mum-of-two, said: “I like him a lot, because he has been saying the same thing for 30 years. There are no surprises with him.”

Customer service agent Kim said: “He has stepped up recently. I have been seeing him on the news most mornings. There are pictures of him out round the town, all over the place.”

Julia, a retired nurse, said she planned to vote Conservative but said the Labour leader was ‘being true to himself’.

“He’s unfortunate because he doesn’t have the support of his colleagues,” she added.

The majority of the two groups, made up of six men and nine women aged between 35 and 74 and commissioned by the New Economics Foundation think tank, said they would probably back Theresa May. Those who would consider voting Labour said they were not 100% sure and four were still undecided.

Kim said she recently sat down to read the main parties’ manifestos to learn more about their policies.

“The Tory manifesto bored me to tears,” she added.

“The Labour one was clear, you could read it, it had pictures. We just need simple information.”

David, an electrician who commutes to London every day, said he would consider backing Corbyn because he had seen him on the news more in recent weeks.

“I would consider it,” he said. “I haven’t thought about it properly yet because it is difficult to follow everything when you are working. But I could still change my mind.”

Members of the groups who were against Corbyn described him as ‘useless’, ‘a waste of time’ and ‘a snake’.

When asked to write down the first word that came into her head when she thought of the Labour leader, Emma, who works as a cook in a residential home, said: “I have no words for that man.”

Folkestone and Hythe has been a Tory-held seat since 1950, currently represented by Damian Collins, who succeeded former Conservative leader Michael Howard. Labour is consistently pushed into third place, by the Lib Dems in 2010 and UKIP in 2015.

When asked how they felt about UKIP now, both groups said the party still represented ‘freedom’ but thought the Brexit process had stalled.

Nick, a construction worker, said: “Nigel Farage was a people person. He got us Brexit.”