Jeremy Corbyn Criticises Donald Trump For Threatening North Korea

Jeremy Corbyn has criticised Donald Trump for threatening North Korea after the US president said he was willing to unleash “fire and fury” in response to any military aggression from Kim Jong Un.

Speaking in Cornwall today, the Labour leader said it was “much better to bring about peace by discussion rather than threat and to bring people along with you”.

“Whilst I won’t particularly want to fall out with Donald Trump, or anyone else, I simply say to him, it’s much better to build bridges than to build walls,” Corbyn told a rally of supporters.

“It’s much better for all of us if we have a foreign policy based on peace and justice and human rights all around the world. I am determined we will achieve those things.”

Corbyn was also earlier asked by Sky News about the prospect of nuclear weapons being used in any conflict involving North Korea.

“The idea that anyone can contemplate using nuclear weapons at any stage against anybody is unthinkable,” he said.

“There is no such a thing as an isolated nuclear attack. It would kill millions on both sides of the Korean border and of course in neighbouring countries.”

Tensions between the US and North Korea increased this week after President Trump warned “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States”.

“They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” he said in a short statement to reporters.