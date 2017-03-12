Jeremy Corbyn To Address EU Citizens' Rights Demonstration Outside Parliament

Jeremy Corbyn will lead a demonstration outside Parliament tomorrow demanding Theresa May guarantees the rights of EU citizens in the UK before beginning Brexit negotiations.

The Labour leader is set to appear alongside Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell at the rally, which is being organised by Momentum, the NUS and the People’s Assembly, at 5.30pm.

MPs will tomorrow vote on whether to unilaterally guarantee EU citizens rights, after the House of Lords backed the measure less than two weeks ago.

Unless a significant number of Conservatives defy Government orders and vote for the amendment to the Article 50 legislation, it is unlikely the amendment will pass.

Speaking ahead of the demonstration, Corbyn said: “Labour opposes the government’s refusal to guarantee the rights of the 3 million EU citizens, who have made Britain their home and contribute to our society and economy.

“Their future, and the future of British nationals living in the EU, should not be used as a bargaining chip, which is why Labour is seeking to amend the Article 50 legislation to secure their rights.”

Earlier today, both Brexit Secretary David Davis and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox suggested that even if the UK did reach an early agreement with the EU over citizens’ rights, it might not be official until the end of the negotiations.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Davis said: “The European Commission has a favourite phrase, which is ‘nothing is agreed until everything is agreed’ – on this occasion I rather agree with them.

“It may or may not be that it requires a treaty, I don’t know, but what I think we’ll know is the ‘in principle’ result.

“Bluntly, I’m reasonably sure where the political result will end… Our discussions with the European Union across the board - virtually everyone I’ve been to see - has raised that as the first issue.”

On Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday show, Fox said: “I hope even if we can’t make an absolute agreement in law, we can set out very clearly that we agree the principle of this.”