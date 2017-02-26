The ComRes/Sunday Mirror poll was commissioned on Friday after the Conservatives snatched the Cumbrian seat of Copeland, which had been held by Labour since 1935.

But he also took a fresh blow as an opinion poll showed more than a third of Labour voters (34%) were more likely to vote for the party if he was replaced as leader, the Press Association reported .

Corbyn acknowledged he has not “done enough” to rebuild voters’ trust in Labour but made clear he will continue despite warnings that the party is heading for a “catastrophic” general election defeat.

Jeremy Corbyn has insisted he will “finish the job” as Labour leader and “turn back the Tory tide” despite the party’s humiliating Copeland by-election defeat.

Tory Trudy Harrison’s victory was also the first time a governing party had gained a seat in a parliamentary by-election since 1982.

But Corbyn pointed to his thumping Labour leadership election victory in September, the second in the space of a year, as he vowed to continue.

Writing in the Sunday Mirror, he said: “We haven’t done enough yet to rebuild trust with people who have been ripped off and sold out for decades and don’t feel Labour represents them.

“But if we stand together, I am confident we can do that and turn back the Tory tide.

“I was re-elected Labour leader five months ago with a bigger majority and I am determined to finish that job: to reconnect Labour with our working class voters and values so we can win power to rebuild and transform Britain, for the many, not just the few.”

Corbyn acknowledged the Copeland result was “deeply disappointing” and took some responsibility, but blamed “globalisation” for a wider situation that he said vindicated Labour’s stance not to block or delay Brexit.

“Labour’s share of the vote in Copeland has been falling for 20 years and of course I take my share of responsibility,” he wrote.

“Both these areas, like many others in Britain, have been left behind by globalisation and lost out from a rigged economy.

“So it’s no surprise that they rejected the status quo by voting to leave in the EU referendum.