Jeremy Corbyn Forgets Figures On New Childcare Policy In Car Crash Woman's Hour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn was unable to spell out how much Labour’s new childcare policy will cost in an excruciating interview on Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

The Labour leader was asked to talk through the figures for Labour’s plan to roll-out free care to all two to four-year-olds, announced by shadow education secretary Angela Rayner this morning.

But he was unable to say how much the policy would cost, asking the BBC’s Emma Barnett: “Can I give you the exact figure in a moment?” before logging on to his iPad amid an uncomfortable silence.

He was pressed by Barnett, who asked whether it was indicative of voters being unable to trust Labour with their money.

“It’s quite troubling, this is a policy you are launching today Mr Corbyn and you don’t know how much it’s going to cost. It hardly inspires the voters,” she said.

Corbyn can be heard sighing, before telling her: “I want to give you an accurate figure.”