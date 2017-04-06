Jeremy Corbyn has won the most elusive of political victories: to be photographed looking comfortable alongside school children.
The Conservatives may be enjoying a huge poll lead over Labour but memories of Theresa May’s visit to a Cumbria primary school earlier this year remain fresh.
On Thursday, Corbyn and his Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner had a cooking lesson at a children’s holiday club at The Leyland Project in Lancashire. The project uses cookery as an activity for families who rely on free school meals in term time and struggle to cover the extra cost of feeding their kids in the holidays.”
They were promoting Labour’s policy to give state primary school children free meals by introducing VAT on private school fees.
As photographers waited for a slip-up, Corbyn helped the children make cakes.
On the evidence of the pictures, the slip-up didn’t come.
Corbyn even regaled the kids with stories of making his jam thanks to his allotment in Islington.
He also received a gift from one of the children.
It’s not as easy as it looks. Here are eight other amazing times politicians tried to glad hand kids with photographers in tow.
-
1 Ed Balls and Andy Burnham sharing a swingPA Archive
-
2 Ed Miliband gets shade drinking teaWPA Pool via Getty Images
-
3 David Cameron receives a typical reactionKirsty Wigglesworth/AP
-
4 George Osborne claps a bouncing ballDarren Staples/PA Archive
-
5 Jeremy Corbyn learns violinStefan Rousseau/PA Wire
-
6 Ed Balls on the hornPA Archive
-
7 Gordon Brown absolutely loving a basic skills maths bookPeter Jordan/PA Archive
-
8 David Laws does a swear (maybe)Sean Kemp