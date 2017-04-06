All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    06/04/2017 19:10 BST

    Jeremy Corbyn Shows Theresa May How It's Done With Photos With School Kids

    He makes his cake and eats it too.

    Press Association

    Jeremy Corbyn has won the most elusive of political victories: to be photographed looking comfortable alongside school children.

    The Conservatives may be enjoying a huge poll lead over Labour but memories of Theresa May’s visit to a Cumbria primary school earlier this year remain fresh.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Theresa May sits with year six pupils during a visit to Captain Shaw's Primary School in Bootle, Cumbria during the Copeland by-election campaign
    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images

    On Thursday, Corbyn and his Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner had a cooking lesson at a children’s holiday club at The Leyland Project in Lancashire. The project uses cookery as an activity for families who rely on free school meals in term time and struggle to cover the extra cost of feeding their kids in the holidays.”

    They were promoting Labour’s policy to give state primary school children free meals by introducing VAT on private school fees.

    As photographers waited for a slip-up, Corbyn helped the children make cakes.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Press Association

    On the evidence of the pictures, the slip-up didn’t come.

    Anthony Devlin via Getty Images
    Corbyn with with Lilly Cox (L) and McKenzie Fitzgerald

    Corbyn even regaled the kids with stories of making his jam thanks to his allotment in Islington.

    He also received a gift from one of the children.

    Anthony Devlin via Getty Images
    Corbyn is given a loom band by seven-year-old Zofia Bylinski-Gelded

    It’s not as easy as it looks. Here are eight other amazing times politicians tried to glad hand kids with photographers in tow.

    • 1 Ed Balls and Andy Burnham sharing a swing
      PA Archive
    • 2 Ed Miliband gets shade drinking tea
      WPA Pool via Getty Images
    • 3 David Cameron receives a typical reaction
      Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
    • 4 George Osborne claps a bouncing ball
      Darren Staples/PA Archive
    • 5 Jeremy Corbyn learns violin
      Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
    • 6 Ed Balls on the horn
      PA Archive
    • 7 Gordon Brown absolutely loving a basic skills maths book
      Peter Jordan/PA Archive
    • 8 David Laws does a swear (maybe)
      Sean Kemp
    MORE:newsjeremy corbyntheresa mayLabour PartyeducationConservative Party

    Conversations