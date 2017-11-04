Jeremy Corbyn Amazes Gogglebox Viewers With Bizarre Passion For Coddled Eggs

Jeremy Corbyn talks about how he makes 'Coddled Eggs.' #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/RSlQnZQeX7

Jeremy Corbyn’s highly-anticipated appearance on Gogglebox finally hit screens around Britain last night.

But to the surprise of many viewers of the show’s Stand Up To Cancer celebrity special, it was not social justice or Brexit which got the Labour leader riled up... but eggs.

Watching kitchen queen Nigella prepare Turkish eggs, Corbyn was literally on the edge of his seat as he criticised the celebrity chef’s technique.

“You don’t do egg whites that way,” he explained as she cracked an egg into a tea strainer. “No.”

The long-standing MP had W1A actress Jessica Hynes in hysterics as he rushed to tell her the correct way to split an egg.

“How long is this going to take?” Hynes asked, wiping away tears of laughter.

“A masterclass in egg poaching.”

But the 68-year-old’s sermon on how to cook an egg was far from over.