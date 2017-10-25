The Labour leader will be joined by a mystery celebrity on the hit Channel 4 show, as they watch a variety of programmes.

Jeremy Corbyn is set to offer up his opinions on the week’s TV when he takes part in a ‘Gogglebox’ special.

It is expected that filming won’t actually take place at Jeremy’s own home, and it remains unclear who will be joining him on the sofa.

The special episode will air in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, and will be filmed this weekend.

A Labour source told the BBC: “He’s really looking forward to it - it’s a great programme for a great cause.”

A Channel 4 statement on the show also read: “This very special edition of the TV review programme will see some surprise faces join the show’s favourite families as they pass judgement on a vast array of TV goodness.”

Corbyn has previously expressed he is a fan of ‘EastEnders’, and also offered up a surprising take on ‘Love Island’ this summer.

The likes of Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Noel Gallagher, Miranda Hart, Olly Murs and Niall Horan have previously taken part in the ‘Gogglebox’ Stand Up To Cancer in previous years.

This special edition will air on Channel 4 next month.