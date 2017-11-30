Mocked By Cameron For His Suit, Now Jeremy Corbyn's A GQ Cover Star

David Cameron once chastised him for dressing so shabbily the then Prime Minister’s mother would order him to “put on a proper suit [and] do up his tie”.
But now, wearing a perfectly-fitted Marks and Spencer two-piece with a bold, brilliantly red tie, Jeremy Corbyn’s a GQ cover star.
It’s a transformation befitting the tumult unleashed upon British politics since Cameron mocked his opponent during PMQs in February 2016.
At the time, the topic of controversy was whether or not Corbyn had sung the national anthem with appropriate gusto.
Little wonder then that January’s cover, previewed on Thursday ahead of its general release, is seen by many as symbolic of just how much things have changed.
And another detail was seized upon.
Perhaps GQ know something the rest of us don’t.
And, of course, not everyone was impressed with Corbyn’s apparent transformation. Some went as far as claiming a skilful hand was at play.
Jealousy is never a good look.
The January/February 2018 issue of British GQ is released on Monday 4 December.