Jeremy Corbyn has suggested Tory austerity and council cuts could be partly to blame for the Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

The Labour leader said that while the immediate priority was on the rescue effort, questions had to be asked about spending on safety.

“If you cut local authority expenditure then the price is paid somehow,” he said in a pooled TV clip.

Twelve people are confirmed dead and scores admitted to hospital in a critical condition after the blaze ripped through the tower block in West London in the early hours of Wednesday.

Corbyn said that former ministers - including Theresa May’s new chief of staff Gavin Barwell - who failed to update safety regulations also had questions to answer.