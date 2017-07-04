Sajid Javid has accused of Jeremy Corbyn of playing “political football” with the Grenfell Tower fire. The Communities Secretary said the Labour leader had politicised the tragedy that killed at least 80 people, when he said “austerity and cuts played their part” in causing it. Javid’s attack comes as he was accused of shifting blame for the blaze onto councils in a speech to local Government leaders. In a Channel 4 News interview to be broadcast tonight, Javid told Jon Snow: “I’m afraid that Jeremy Corbyn has treated this like a bit of political football and that is a shame.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Jeremy Corbyn comforts a woman made homeless by the Grenfell fire

“As the prime minister said in response to Jeremy Corbyn’s comment: Let’s all be honest. Let’s be honest with the public. That’s what the public deserve.” “There have been mistakes and the enquiry will probably show this under successive governments of all political colours in both local government and national government and if we are truly to learn the lessons of this, there’s no point in kicking this around as some kind of football. “It’s actually understanding and being honest about what’s gone wrong.” Javid also confirmed in the interview that cladding from 190 high rises had failed fire safety tests the Government had ordered since the Grenfell fire. He added: “Still samples are coming in but in terms of what happens next it’s very important that as soon as those housing associations are informed of having the wrong type of cladding, that they with their local fire rescue service immediately take action.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters Sajid Javid, pictured visiting the scene of the Grenfell fire, said Corbyn was using the tragedy as a 'political football'