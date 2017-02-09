Jeremy Corbyn Has Already Had More Shadow Cabinet Members Than Ed Miliband Or David Cameron

Jeremy Corbyn has had more shadow cabinet members in his 17 months as Labour leader than his predecessor Ed Miliband did during his five years in charge.

So far 63 have served in Corbyn’s top team, including full members and those attending shadow cabinet, The Huffington Post UK has calculated. Some 46 served in Miliband’s.

David Cameron had just 42 in his shadow cabinet during the five years he was Tory opposition leader.

On Thursday Corbyn added three people to his top team, and moved one shadow cabinet member to a new role as he began his third reshuffle as Labour leader, triggered after a string of frontbenchers resigned over a vote on Brexit.

The number of those who have served in Corbyn’s shadow cabinet is now just two short of those in Cameron’s top team during his entire 11-years as Tory leader.