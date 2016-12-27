Jeremy Corbyn Hits Back At Barack Obama's Comments On Labour's 'Disintegration'

A spokesman for Jeremy Corbyn has hit back at Barack Obama after the outgoing US president suggested Labour had lost touch with reality.

Corbyn’s spokesman insisted the Labour leader is “grounded in reality” after Obama made controversial remarks during an interview in which he was asked if he feared the Democrats could “disintegrate” like Labour had.

Obama was speaking with political strategist David Axelrod, who advised Ed Miliband in the run-up to the 2015 general election.

During the wide-ranging interview Obama was asked if he feared a “Corbynisation” of the Democratic Party after its surprise defeat to Republican Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

Obama said: “I don’t worry about that, partly because I think the Democratic Party has stayed pretty grounded in fact and reality.”

He said even US left-wing senator Bernie Sanders was “pretty centrist” compared with Corbyn.

However, Corbyn’s spokesman said the Labour leader represented what most voters wanted, and was “grounded in reality”.

He told the Press Association: “Both Labour and US Democrats will have to challenge power if they are going to speak for working people and change a broken system that isn’t delivering for the majority.

“What Jeremy Corbyn stands for is what most people want: to take on the tax cheats, create a fairer economy, fund a fully public NHS, build more homes, and stop backing illegal wars.