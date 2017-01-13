“As a deeply patriotic British citizen, I believe our country needs a strong Opposition and credible, alternative Labour government,” he wrote.

Corbyn thanked the MP for his service and wished him well in his new job running the prestigious museum in West London.

When quizzed by TV reporters on what the resignations meant for his authority as leader, Corbyn said: “I haven’t lost control of the party. The party isn’t out of control.”

Corbyn supporters argued that in fact his second leadership victory had cemented his position and was forcing his critics to either back him or consider their future.

UKIP, which came second in Stoke-on-Trent in the 2015 general election, claimed that they would “replace” Hunt in the vacant seat just as they would replace Labour in the north in coming years.