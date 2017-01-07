His comments come after a left-of-centre think tank wrote off Labour’s chances of a majority at the 2020 general election and may pick up just one-in-five votes nationally.

The Labour leader said he believed his party’s campaigns on health, education and manufacturing would get a “great deal” of support.

Labour is trying to speak for “100% of the people” in the country, Jeremy Corbyn has insisted, just days after analysis suggested the party has almost no chance of winning a majority at the next general election.

Corbyn told the BBC: “We are fighting, as a party, to protect and defend our NHS, to expand social care in our society, to properly fund education and for investment in infrastructure for a growing manufacturing economy in Britain.

“That is the appeal we are putting out, that is the appeal that I believe will get a great deal of support.

“This is an issue that faces the whole country and Labour is trying to speak for 100% of the people in this country to ensure that those policies are understood.”

Asked about his own position, Corbyn said: “I have been elected to lead this party by over 60% of the votes of members and supporters of this party. It is a great honour and a great responsibility.

“I am carrying out that honour and that responsibility and our party is working very hard on these issues.”