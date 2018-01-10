Jeremy Corbyn has laid into Theresa May for caving in to her ‘sinking ship captain’ Health Secretary and allowing him to keep his job.

Jeremy Hunt told the Prime Minister on Monday that “a captain does not abandon his ship” and it would be “dishonourable” for him to go when she threatened to move him during her reshuffle this week, HuffPost UK learned.

“We know the Prime Minister recognises there’s a crisis in our NHS because she wanted to sack the health secretary last week, but was too weak to do it,” he said.

Quoting our exclusive to May during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, the Labour leader told her: “The Health Secretary during his occupation of her office to keep his job said he won’t abandon the ship.

“Isn’t that an admission that under his captaincy the ship is indeed sinking.”

Corbyn also ripped into the Government for allowing private companies to expand into the NHS while reports continue to emerge of ambulance delays, staff shortages and cancelled operations this winter.

It has emerged that Virgin Care Services Ltd earned more than £200m from the NHS last year - an increase of 50% in the previous year.

“The Prime Minister needs to understand that it’s her policies that are pushing our NHS into crisis,” Corbyn said.

“Tax cuts for the super rich and big business are paid for [...] by longer waiting lists, ambulance delays, staff shortages and cuts to social care.