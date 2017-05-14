Jeremy Corbyn And Grime Star Jme Join Forces On Snapchat In Vote Registration Plea

In one of the more unlikely collaborations of the year, grime star Jme has joined forces with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in a plea to young people to register to vote. The MC took over the Labour MP’s Snapchat, and the pair gave a message to the leader of the Opposition’s followers: Jme: “I’m Jme. Jeremy: “And I’m Jer-e-my.” Together: “MAKE SURE YOU REGISTER TO VOTE.”

Jeremy Corbyn/Snapchat

Some have argued a surge in votes among young people could offer a significant boost to Labour’s election prospects. According to a poll earlier this month, more than half of students are currently intent on voting Labour, significantly higher than the party’s poll rating which remains stuck in the mid-20s. Some 93% of those surveyed who were entitled to vote had registered and most said they planned to vote on 8 June. In 2014, the government introduced individual electoral registration, which is thought to have dented the proportion of young people voting, but a push to boast registration seems to be paying off. A set of pictures of the pair chatting was posted after Jme, whose full name is Jamie Adenuga, recorded a separate plea.

The performer tweeted to his 700,000 followers about the importance of registering to vote ahead of next Monday’s deadline.

I met @jeremycorbyn today, and explained why bare of us don't vote. I forgot to ask for a pic, so here's one I borrowed 📸 pic.twitter.com/9X62jU8pQg — Jme (@JmeBBK) May 14, 2017

2. Register to vote



4. Know who you are voting for



1. Know why you are voting them



3. Vote — Jme (@JmeBBK) May 14, 2017

Remember, don't just vote for someone on recommendation. Do your own research.

BUT MAKE SURE YOU REGISTER:https://t.co/OOXc9Uih0P



💛 — Jme (@JmeBBK) May 14, 2017