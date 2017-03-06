Jeremy Corbyn has blamed “media barons” for causing confusion over his tax affairs, with the Labour leader arguing newspaper owners were fuelling “entirely false claims”.

Corbyn on Sunday attempted to flush out millionaire Chancellor Philip Hammond’s tax return by publishing a summary of his own.

But it appeared to backfire when it was unclear whether the Labour MP included his top-up salary as party leader in his headline calculations.

Journalists from many news organisations made inquiries to Corbyn’s press team about why the £114,342 he declared he earned in 2015-16 was tens of thousands of pounds short of what it should have been.

Press handlers, who were masterminding the political stunt to embarrass the Tories, could not fully explain the discrepancy, only that the calculations had been handled by accountants.

Only at close to 1am, when national newspapers had gone to press, did Corbyn’s media team explain a ‘public office’ income of £27,192.22 was included in the summary under a section marked ‘other pensions and retirement annuities’.

This simple explanation hours earlier would have killed the story stone dead. HuffPost UK explains the summary of the return here.