Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has joined more than 100 MPs in condemning a Sun column they say used “Nazi-like language” to call for a solution to “The Muslim Problem”.

A group of 107 cross-party politicians signed an open letter demanding action from the newspaper over a column by Trevor Kavanagh they said left them “truly outraged by the hate and bigotry” it contained.

In an article about immigration following the Newcastle sex abuse scandal - during which a group of Asian men were convicted of abusing young girls - Kavanagh said Islam was the “one unspoken fear, gagged by political correctness, which links Britain with the rest of Europe”.

“One day soon, if Philip Hammond and Liam Fox are right, we will be back in charge of immigration,” he continued. “What will we do about The Muslim Problem then?”

Led by Labour’s Naz Shah, shocked MPs have accused Kavanagh of comparing Muslims to “The Jewish Problem” - the Nazi solution to which was the Holocaust, which left millions of people dead.

While not a signatory of the letter, Corbyn has lambasted the column for inciting Islamophobia, calling it “dangerous”.