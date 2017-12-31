Jeremy Corbyn Says Labour Is Staking Out 'The New Centre Ground' In British Politics

Jeremy Corbyn has declared Labour is “staking out the new centre ground” in British politics and he is leading a “government in waiting”.

In his new year’s message, the Labour leader said the prospect of a “new Britain” was “closer than ever before”.

After a dramatic 2017 which saw Labour defy predictions of a landslide defeat at a general election which instead resulted in Theresa May losing her Commons majority, Mr Corbyn vowed to use 2018 to help people “fulfil their hopes”.

“Ours is a fantastic country full of wonderful, caring and talented people with the hope of a great future ahead of us, where we all share in the wealth we create,” he said.

“But we are being held back by a self-serving elite who look after themselves and their friends, and a failed system which delivers staggering wealth at the top while more and more people struggle to simply make ends meet.”